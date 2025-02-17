MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of State of Israel

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Yossi Shelly, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the UAE.

He wished the new Ambassador of the State of Israel success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Israel in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

