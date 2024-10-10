Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives sends emergency humanitarian aid to 250,000 people in Lebanon

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is sending urgent food aid to Lebanon.

This aid will reach 250,000 people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis and conflict and will be distributed in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

This assistance underscores the UAE's commitment to supporting its Arab neighbours and reflects the nation's deeply held humanitarian values and sense of responsibility.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, stated that this aid reflects the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to stand by those in need, particularly by providing essential support during times of crisis.

"This support for our Lebanese brothers and sisters, delivered through MBRGI in partnership with the WFP, demonstrates the UAE’s continued dedication to providing aid to those facing crises and humanitarian challenges in the Arab world," Al Gergawi said.

He added that MBRGI continues to develop programmes and partnerships to fulfil the UAE leadership’s vision of extending support to neighboring countries.

