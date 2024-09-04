Mohammed bin Rashid and Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister discuss ways to bolster strategic partnership

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, at Union House in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the visiting dignitary and discussed ways to bolster the strategic partnership between the two countries. The meeting highlighted the progress resulting from the signing of several MoUs and Executive Programmes across various sectors during the fifth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee, held earlier this week in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted that the steady progress achieved in boosting the partnership between the UAE and Kuwait stems from deep-rooted fraternal ties, established long ago. The foundation for these ties were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the late Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the UAE and Kuwait's development journey continues to grow stronger each day, driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

His Highness extended his best wishes for the continued prosperity of Kuwait and its people under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Other focus areas of the meeting included boosting trade and expanding tourism by leveraging popular attractions both in the UAE and Kuwait. The two sides also highlighted the need to involve the private sector and explore new investment opportunities to achieve the ambitious goals of both nations and secure a better future for their peoples.

The meeting also covered important regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East. The two parties explored strategies to address regional challenges, with a focus on ensuring security and stability while working towards a comprehensive peace.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

