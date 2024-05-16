Mohammed bin Rashid attends 33rd Arab League Summit in Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid reiterates the UAE's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause and its unwavering support for the rights of the Palestinian people



His Highness underscores the UAE's leading role in global efforts to deliver relief aid to Gaza



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, along with His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended the opening session of the 33rd Arab League Summit, which commenced today in Manama, Bahrain. Leaders and representatives of 22 member states of the Arab League are attending the event.



Upon his arrival at Al Sakhir Palace, the main venue of the summit, His Highness was welcomed by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. His Majesty praised Sheikh Mohammed for his commitment to the summit’s objective of advancing Arab collaboration, and developing solutions to help the people of the region overcome challenges, thus ushering in a new era of development and prosperity.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the King of Bahrain on the exceptional organisation of the 33rd Arab League Summit and expressed his wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Bahrain under the leadership of His Majesty.



With the Palestinian issue taking centrestage at the Arab League Summit at a time when the humanitarian situation in Gaza is escalating due to the prolonged crisis, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reiterated the UAE's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause. He affirmed the nation's unwavering support for the rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with international laws and resolutions. His Highness also underscored the UAE's leading role in global efforts to deliver relief aid to Gaza. He also hailed the recent diplomatic milestone of the United Nations General Assembly voting in favor of granting Palestine full UN membership.



Leaders from across the Arab world have gathered at the 33rd Arab League Summit to deliberate on ways to initiate a new phase of collective action aimed at strengthening cooperation and integration among member states. They discussed various strategies to support the aspirations of the Arab people, focusing on unlocking a new era of comprehensive sustainable development that promotes stability, progress, and prosperity throughout the region.



The Summit was also attended by His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).



At the opening of the Summit, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, delivered a keynote address. Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the 32nd Arab League Summit held in 2023, chaired by His Royal Highness, discussed vital Arab issues and strengthened joint Arab action, focusing on formulating common positions on regional and international matters, chief among which is the Palestinian cause. Prince Mohammed said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to regional security, peace, and prosperity, and advocates for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.



His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Chair of the 33rd Arab League Summit, said in his address that the Summit is taking place at a critical time in the history of the Arab world. He called for the organisation of an international conference for peace in the Middle East. He also emphasised the importance of establishing a final and just peace in the region, stating that humanity must triumph and prevail in the battle for peace. He highlighted the importance of strengthening joint Arab action due to the continuing risks to Arab national security. King Hamad stressed the need to open a new chapter of stability and development that brings the Arab world closer to its legitimate aspirations as a region capable of understanding the current era's requirements and keeping pace with the demands of the modern era.

The Summit also featured keynotes by His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, His Excellency António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the UN, His Excellency Dr Dlamini Zuma, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, followed by statements from Their Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies, the leaders participating in the summit.



Earlier in the day, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, accompanied by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed arrived in Bahrain, where they were received by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and a number of senior officials.





