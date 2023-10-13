Mohammed bin Rashid directs provision of AED50 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the provision of AED50 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, through Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The aid comes as part of the UAE's policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis.

