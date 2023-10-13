12.12 AM Saturday, 14 October 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:59 06:13 12:08 15:26 17:57 19:11
14 October 2023
Advanced
Home

Mohammed bin Rashid directs provision of AED50 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people

Published
By E247

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the provision of AED50 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, through Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).
The aid comes as part of the UAE's policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis.

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 13 October 2023 21:56