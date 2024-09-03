Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party

His Highness highlights the continuous growth of UAE-China relations under the leadership of Mohamed bin Zayed and Xi Jinping

Meeting explores ways to enhance cooperation, with a focus on sectors vital to the future aspirations of the two countries

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Excellency Chen Miner, Member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, and Communist Party Secretary of Tianjin.

Welcoming Miner and his accompanying delegation, HH Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the deep ties and extensive cooperation between the UAE and the People's Republic of China spanning political, economic, cultural, and developmental fields. He underscored the shared commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership, guided by a common vision for progress and prosperity. His Highness also highlighted the continuous growth of UAE-China relations under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of China.

The meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, also explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, with a focus on sectors that are vital to the future aspirations of the two countries.

Key areas of discussion included ways to further consolidate trade. China is currently the UAE's top global trading partner. Highlighting opportunities emerging from the Belt and Road Initiative, the discussions touched on the UAE's strategic role in the initiative, reinforced by its growing status as a major regional and global trading hub. The discussions also explored ways to expand cooperation in investment, industry, technology, and clean energy, drawing on the diverse offerings of both countries.

The meeting addressed key developments across the world, particularly in the Middle East, and stressed the need to intensify efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation.

