Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of the Philippines

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Excellency Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, who is on his first official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the robust bilateral relations between the UAE and the Philippines and explored ways to further strengthen these ties to serve the interests of both nations.

The discussions highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations through initiatives aimed at enhancing trade, fostering investments, and expanding opportunities for professionals and service providers. Both leaders expressed optimism about the progress being made in ties and their shared commitment to unlocking significant potential for mutual growth and development.

HH Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with the Philippines. His Highness also acknowledged the vital contributions of the Filipino community in the UAE to the country’s growth and progress.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised the UAE’s visionary leadership and its steadfast humanitarian and development support for the Philippines. He expressed gratitude for the UAE’s timely aid during critical moments.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State For International Cooperation; and His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Philippines.

