Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Kuwait on sidelines of 33rd Arab League Summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with His Excellency Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah today on the sidelines of the 33rd Arab League Summit in Manama, Bahrain.



Their Highnesses discussed the growth of bilateral relations, guided by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The two leaders expressed their commitment to building on the historic ties between the two nations.



Sheikh Mohammed commended the leading role that Kuwait plays regionally and globally, and its keenness to further strengthen GCC solidarity, and enhance stability and prosperity across the GCC and the Arab region.



Their Highnesses emphasised the importance of opening new avenues for collaboration in diverse sectors through closer coordination. They also highlighted the need to empower the private sector in both countries to take advantage of the opportunities arising from economic development.



Their Highnesses also discussed a number of topics of mutual concern including the current tensions in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional and global security. They also stressed the importance of creating a foundation for lasting peace and security and addressing issues to serve the interests of the region’s people.



The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and His Excellency Fahd Mohammed Salem bin Kardos Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain.



The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Dr. Anwar A. Al-Mudhaf, Kuwait’s Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments; His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; and a number of senior officials.









