Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, who is currently on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting between the two leaders explored new avenues to strengthen relations between the UAE and Montenegro, building on recent progress in advancing strategic cooperation across key sectors. Discussions focused on further expanding economic ties, boosting investment flows, and enhancing collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, food security, infrastructure, technology, and tourism.

Welcoming the Montenegrin Prime Minister and his delegation, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed the UAE’s commitment to deepening partnerships that support shared development goals. His Highness highlighted the UAE’s keenness to work with Montenegro on initiatives that foster innovation, sustainability, and exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The two leaders also reviewed global and regional developments, and highlighted the importance of collective action to ensure peace and stability and address issues like climate change, sustainable energy development, and global economic resilience.

His Highness commended the momentum in relations gained through bilateral agreements signed between the two countries during the Prime Minister’s current visit to the UAE that are set to boost mutual economic growth, tourism and investment, bringing benefits to the people of both nations.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajić expressed Montenegro’s keenness to deepen engagement with the UAE in sectors of mutual interest and to tap into emerging opportunities that align with the economic ambitions of both nations.

The UAE and Montenegro have enjoyed steadily growing relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2008. Recent initiatives have opened new avenues for strategic collaboration, with both public and private sectors contributing to stronger ties between the two economies.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of HH The Dubai Ruler's Court.

