Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Sultan of Oman and explores new opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting formed part of His Majesty’s official trip to the UAE. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two countries across sectors, within the framework of the broader goal of enhancing progress and prosperity in the UAE and Oman, and the region.

The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Sultan Haitham and his delegation, and highlighted the strategic importance of the visit in bolstering the historical relations between the two nations. He said that the strong ties between the UAE and Oman fostered by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sultan Qaboos bin Said continue to thrive under their legacy.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham expressed his keenness to deepen the strategic partnership between the UAE and Oman through further cooperation across government and private sectors and greater economic, commercial, and cultural exchanges, drawing strength from the enduring historical bonds between the two countries. This, His Majesty said, aligns with the shared goals to enhance Gulf Cooperation Council initiatives to advance sustainable development and strengthen the role of countries in the region on the global stage.

The discussions covered the development of bilateral relations, with a focus on economic opportunities, especially in trade, investment and tourism. The leaders also discussed new avenues for expanding cooperation to support development goals and exchanging expertise in governmental excellence and human capital training.

Further, the meeting addressed regional and international developments and explored solutions to overcome challenges in the Middle East to foster peace, security, and stability which are critical to sustainable development. Both leaders affirmed their commitment to continuing their dialogue to advance prosperity and development in their nations and the region.

The meeting was also attended by ministers, dignitaries and senior officials from both countries.

