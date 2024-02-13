Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Maldives at the World Governments Summit 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of Maldives, on the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024. The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the President of Maldives discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to boost cooperation to serve common interests.

The meeting highlighted the importance of Maldives' participation in the World Governments Summit and its role in fostering closer ties between the UAE and the Maldives across various economic and political spheres. Additionally, it underscored the significance of the topics being discussed at the Summit and stressed the event's role as a global platform that encourages governments worldwide to develop innovative solutions to confront the most prominent challenges facing humanity.

The President of Maldives delivered a keynote address on the second day of the WGS 2024, alongside the presidents of Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

The WGS 2024 is being held in Dubai until 14 February under the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’. The three-day mega-event has brought together more than 25 heads of state, more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions, 140 governments, and distinguished global thought leaders and experts.

Over 200 prominent speakers will address future global trends during more than 110 dialogues and sessions. WGS 2024 features more than 4,000 attendees, and over 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300 ministers.

