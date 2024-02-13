Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the Prime Minister of Cuba at the World Governments Summit 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, on the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024.

The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, HH Sheikh Mohammed and the Prime Minister of Cuba discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to boost cooperation across diverse fields. HH Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of collaboration and coordination between world governments, emphasising its positive impact on enhancing the wellbeing of communities worldwide.

His Highness also witnessed the signing of an agreement on cooperation and knowledge exchange between the UAE Government and the Government of Cuba.

His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz commended the UAE's successful experience in governance and its ongoing efforts to exchange knowledge with governments worldwide.

The Prime Minister of Cuba also highlighted the strong relations between Cuba and the UAE, emphasising the key role of the World Governments Summit in promoting international cooperation and equipping government officials worldwide with the tools and knowledge necessary to confront future challenges.

Also present during the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; and His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit.

The WGS 2024 is being held in Dubai until 14 February under the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’. The three-day mega-event has brought together more than 25 heads of state, more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions, 140 governments, and distinguished global thought leaders and experts.

Over 200 prominent speakers will address future global trends during more than 110 dialogues and sessions. WGS 2024 features more than 4,000 attendees, and over 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300 ministers.

