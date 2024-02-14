Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the Prime Minister of India at the World Governments Summit 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who is currently visiting the UAE as a guest of honour at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024. The three-day summit, held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, concludes its activities today (Wednesday).

The meeting, held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, discussed the strong ties between the UAE and India and explored ways to further strengthen collaboration in various spheres for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

Also present during the meeting were His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and India. He also emphasised the importance of collaboration among global governments in confronting present challenges, shaping the future and meeting aspirations for development and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi praised the long-standing partnership between India and the UAE across various domains and the common desire of the two countries to boosting international cooperation.

The meeting also discussed the importance of the World Governments Summit in promoting excellence in governance, shaping new visions, fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise and facilitating international cooperation that will lead to enhanced government work and a better future.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.

Organised from 12-14 February, the three-day mega-event brought together more than 25 heads of state, more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions, 140 governments, and distinguished global thought leaders and experts.

Over 200 prominent speakers addressed future global trends during more than 110 dialogues and sessions. WGS 2024 featured more than 4,000 attendees, and over 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300 ministers.

