Mohammed bin Rashid receives Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly

- His Highness meets GDRFA team; commends organisation on achieving high ratings in the 2023 Global Star Rating System for Services



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today received His Excellency Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly at the Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, attended the reception.



His Highness welcomed His Excellency Kurtulmuş, who conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE.



The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.



During the meeting, His Highness and His Excellency Kurtulmuş discussed relations between the UAE and Türkiye and explored avenues to enhance ties in all spheres, in addition to discussing various issues of mutual interest. The meeting also emphasised the vital role of parliamentary relations in achieving the aims of their partnership, building bridges of cooperation and fostering greater engagement and understanding between the citizens of the two countries. Furthermore, they highlighted the important role of parliaments in advancing peace, encouraging dialogue, and promoting universal humanitarian values both in the region and across the world.



Top of Form

On the sidelines of the meeting with the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Sheikh Mohammed met with a number of local dignitaries, senior officials and heads of government entities and businessmen. His Highness engaged in discussions with the guests on various topics related to Dubai's sustainable development. The conversation focused on ways to advance public-private sector partnerships, a key driver in realising the ambitious vision of the UAE and Dubai. They explored strategies to enhance this partnership further by harnessing resources and capabilities to deliver wide-ranging benefits to the nation and its citizens.



His Highness also met with the team of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), headed by His Excellency Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA.



GDRFA received high star-ratings in the 2023 Global Star Rating System for Services launched by the UAE government to further raise the efficiency of government services and achieve the highest international standards. According to the evaluation conducted as part of the 2023 UAE Government Global Star Rating System for Services, the Hatta Border Crossing received a six-star rating out of a maximum of seven, while GDRFA’s customer service centre in the Dubai International Airport received a five-star rating.



His Highness extended his congratulations to the GDRFA Dubai team for their efforts and encouraged them to continue providing exceptional services marked by high levels of efficiency, speed and accuracy and a distinctive customer experience. He expressed his pride in the outstanding capabilities of UAE talent, whose contributions have markedly improved service quality to match the highest international standards. His Highness also took a commemorative photograph with the GDRFA Dubai team.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.