Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation for COP28 to Prime Minister of Poland

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent an invitation to Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, to the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai this November.

The invitation was delivered by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, to Pawel Jablonski, Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

