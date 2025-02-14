More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, said that there are more than 120 active armed conflicts across various parts of the world, accompanied by extreme violence, widespread destruction, and restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Speaking in conjunction with the Munich Security Conference (MSC) launch, the ICRC official warned that future conflicts will follow the patterns set by the ongoing wars today.

She emphasised the crucial role humanitarian efforts can play in paving the way for de-escalation.

She highlighted the rising costs of wars and the security risks that could emerge if greater respect is not given to international humanitarian law.

Spoljaric noted that the scale of destruction witnessed in conflict zones today is draining international systems to the point of collapse. At the same time, countless human lives are being lost, and the costs of reconstruction are enormous.

In a statement issued today, Friday, in Geneva, Spoljaric added that the costs go beyond the economic deterioration in conflict zones, posing a risk of disrupting global markets and undermining stability worldwide. "If the world aspires to reduce reliance on aid and prevent development setbacks, it is essential to minimise the impact of conflicts on people's lives. The starting point for this is strengthening commitment to upholding the rules of war," she stated.

