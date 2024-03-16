Muslim Council of Elders welcomes the UN General Assembly's resolution on combating Islamophobia

The Muslim Council of Elders, led by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, has welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of a resolution on combating Islamophobia and the appointment of a special envoy to the United Nations tasked with combating Islamophobia. This coincides with the world's celebration of the International Day for Combating Islamophobia, which is annually observed on March 15th.



The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, affirmed that the UN resolution is a significant step in the right direction to encourage the efforts of the international community towards eliminating the phenomenon of Islamophobia and building a world that is more just and peaceful. He emphasised the importance of all members of society being respected and dignified, regardless of their religion or beliefs. He pointed out that Islam is a religion of mercy and peace, based on values of tolerance, justice, and benevolence, promoting peaceful coexistence among people of different religions and cultures.



Abdelsalam explained that combating this dangerous phenomenon is a responsibility that falls on everyone and requires concrete and effective measures, including the enactment of binding legislation, to eliminate all forms of hatred, bigotry, and Islamophobia. This would contribute to achieving international peace and security. He further affirmed that freedom of belief is one of the fundamental principles underlying human rights.



The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders praised the statement of the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, in which he affirmed that Muslims represent the wonderful diversity of the human family. Mr. Guterres highlighted the significant contributions made by Muslim scholars in culture, philosophy, and science. He emphasised that Islam, embraced by nearly two billion people, represents a pillar of common human history. Mr. Guterres called for an end to the shameful exploitation of hatred against Muslims and exclusionary policies aimed at political gain. He described Islamophobia as a "plague" and a malignant epidemic.



The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday condemning any call for religious hatred and incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence against Muslims. The resolution urges member states to take necessary measures to combat religious bigotry, negative stereotypes, hatred, and incitement to violence against Muslims, and to ban incitement to violence and its practice based on religion or belief.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.