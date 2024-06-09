Names of Iran's presidential elections candidates announced

The names of the candidates of Iran's upcoming presidential elections were announced by the Ministry of Interior on Sunday, Iran's Mehr News Agency.

Masoud Pezeshkian, Mostafa Pour Mohammadi, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amirhossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are to compete at the upcoming presidential elections which is set to be held on June 28.

"With the announcement of the final list of candidates, their electoral activities start officially," Iran's state TV said.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.