On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi leads UAE delegation to Gulf-US Summit in Riyadh

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has led the UAE delegation to the Gulf-US Summit held today in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has participated in the meeting, which was attended by the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, to discuss ways to further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the GCC and the US.

The summit also addressed recent regional and international developments and explored avenues to enhance security and stability across the region.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his sincere appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for hosting the summit, which serves as a valuable opportunity to further strengthen the deep-rooted bonds of friendship and historic cooperation between the GCC and the US.

He reaffirmed the importance of the strategic partnership between the GCC and the US, enabling both sides to advance toward broader horizons of cooperation in a way that fulfils the aspirations and shared interests of their people.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed also expressed his full confidence that the summit would further strengthen the existing strategic partnership and drive continued growth and progress across key sectors. He underscored the importance of enhancing political, economic and security coordination between the GCC and the US to further build a prosperous future for the people of the region.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised that advancing regional and global peace and stability requires effective collaboration and joint action, particularly in light of current global and regional challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the pivotal role of the US in further promoting regional security and stability, noting that the summit reinforces the longstanding and historic partnership between the two sides, as well as their shared commitment to promoting peace and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed also commended the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration in mediating a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan, reaffirming the importance of dialogue as the only viable path to resolving disputes and strengthening relations for the benefit of both nations and the broader South Asian region.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed praised ongoing initiatives aimed at reaching sustainable, peaceful solutions to various regional and international issues. In this context, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed expressed optimism about recent rounds of diplomatic dialogue between the United States and Iran, and reaffirmed the UAE’s support for efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote regional stability and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to constructive cooperation with President Trump’s administration and support for efforts to identify long-term solutions to regional challenges that foster development and serve the interests of all nations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed also reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, a principle embodied by the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, championed by President Trump. The historic agreement marked a strategic milestone in advancing peace and regional cooperation.

In this context, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed underlined the importance of coordinated efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians, and achieve a just and comprehensive settlement that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed stated, “The ties between the GCC and the United States transcend traditional diplomatic frameworks, surpassing conventional horizons. A shared commitment to cooperation has forged dynamic partnerships and yielded significant achievements in emerging fields, including artificial intelligence, advanced technology, space exploration and the development of peaceful nuclear energy programs, among others.”

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed added that growing economic and trade integration among GCC states has helped create shared opportunities, particularly through a focus on key sectors such as economic development, energy, technological advancement and joint efforts to address common security challenges.

In conclusion, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's firm commitment to building a prosperous future grounded in security and stability, while serving shared interests regionally and globally and looking forward to continued advancement of diplomacy and wisdom in shaping US-GCC cooperation across political and economic fields.

