On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at Gulf-US Summit

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is leading the UAE delegation at the Gulf-US Summit.

Taking place in Riyadh today, the summit will be attended by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and US President Donald Trump.

The summit is part of the US President’s tour to the region, which also includes a visit to the United Arab Emirates. The tour aims to further strengthen cooperation and deepen the strategic partnership with the US, advancing shared interests in regional security, stability and sustainable development.

