On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed participates in Arab Summit in Iraq

On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation to the 34th Arab Summit, hosted today by the Republic of Iraq.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid opened the summit in the presence of a number of Arab leaders, heads of government and representatives of regional and international organisations.

The UAE's delegation includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour had arrived in Baghdad earlier today, leading the UAE's delegation to the 34th Arab Summit.

