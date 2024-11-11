On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed participates in Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit on developments in Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The summit was inaugurated today by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The summit was attended by several leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, heads of governments, ministers, their representatives, and Arab and Islamic organisations.

The UAE delegation includes Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later, following his participation in the summit.

He was seen off by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Anqari, the Saudi Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

