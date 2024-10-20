Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish opens physiotherapy department

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has announced the opening of a physiotherapy department, aimed at providing the highest level of healthcare services to Palestinian patients and injured individuals from the Gaza Strip.

This opening reflects the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza in dealing with various challenges.

The new department will provide daily medical care to individuals with prosthetic limbs and patients who have undergone surgeries such as joint replacements. In its initial phase, the department is set to receive and treat 60 cases, with plans to expand and increase services in future phases.

Run by qualified medical, technical, and nursing teams from the UAE and Indonesia, the new department offers the latest therapeutic techniques and state-of-the-art equipment, in line with global specifications and standards. This aims to enhance healthcare and deliver more efficient and effective rehabilitation treatments, enabling patients to achieve better outcomes in fewer sessions.

Providing top-flight services, the UAE Floating Hospital serves as a leading model in humanitarian medical aid, reflecting the country’s strong commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza amid the catastrophic conditions in the region.

The UAE Floating Hospital began providing medical services to the Palestinian people on 23rd February. It is overseen by an Emirati medical team from various specialities, and has a capacity of 100 beds, along with an additional 100 beds for patient companions.

The hospital comprises operating rooms for all types of surgeries, intensive care and anaesthesia units, fully-equipped outpatient clinics, supporting medical services, X-ray facilities, as well as a pharmacy and laboratory, ensuring that it provides comprehensive treatment to its patients and beneficiaries, in accordance with the highest global standards set for field hospitals.

