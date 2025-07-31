Pakistan’s PRSS-1 remote-sensing satellite launched from China

The Pakistan Remote-Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) was launched on Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Southwest China's Sichuan province.

The satellite was launched aboard a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.

According to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the satellite is designed to significantly enhance earth observation capabilities and will support a wide range of applications, including precision agriculture, land use management, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster mitigation.

The satellite’s advanced sensors will enable real-time tracking of floods, landslides, glacier melt, earthquakes, and deforestation, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

It will also aid national infrastructure projects, particularly under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), by identifying geohazard risks, mapping transportation routes, and guiding sustainable development strategies.