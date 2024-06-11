Palestinian presidency welcomes UN Security Council's ceasefire resolution in Gaza

The Palestinian presidency has welcomed the United Nations Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for 'immediate, full and complete ceasefire' in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian presidency viewed the adoption of this resolution as a step in the right direction and called on all parties to fulfil their responsibilities in executing it. It also emphasised that the resolution aligns with its demands for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of Palestinians to their homes and neighbourhoods throughout the Strip, including in the north, as well as the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale.

The resolution further rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of the enclave. The text also reiterates the Council's "unwavering commitment" to the vision of the two-state solution.

In this regard, the resolution stressed the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

