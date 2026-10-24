Paris shuts museums, deploy police in big numbers for new protests across France

Paris closes Louvre and major museums as 70,000 police deploy for new nationwide protests after violent unrest, looting and rising anger over living costs and underfunded schools

People stand in front of the Louvre Museum, which is closed all day due to the fears of renewed turmoil in Paris ahead of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement joined by French high school and university students, against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in France, October 24, 2026. (Reuters)