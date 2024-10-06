Philanthropic campaign announced in UAE in solidarity with Lebanese people

The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council has announced a philanthropic campaign in the UAE community in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and in the framework of the aid package and the ‘UAE stands with Lebanon’ initiative announced last week.

Slated to begin on 8th October and continue until 21st October, the campaign is aimed at involving the community, including institutions and businesses, in the UAE’s efforts to extend a hand of support to Lebanon during the ongoing crisis.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and as per the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has launched the campaign which will sensitise the local community on the need to provide the much-needed relief to the people of Lebanon during the ongoing crisis.

Speaking about the importance of the campaign, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the UAE’s consistent support for countries and peoples caught in armed conflicts, natural calamities and other crises. “This approach of the UAE is a part and parcel of its civilisational and humane vision for a safe and stable world. The UAE – its government, citizens, residents, businesses – always keeps aloft its commitment to provide relief and aid to people facing adverse situations and works in close partnership with international organisations and institutions,” he explained.

He stressed that the UAE community – people and institutions - was always at the forefront of nations extending support to the victims of conflicts and disasters. “This embodies the humanitarian principles, noble values, and common ideals that define the UAE as a nation. Both businesses and individuals in the UAE never lag behind in discharging their social responsibility towards people less fortunate,” he elaborated.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab has also pointed out that the campaign at the levels of both the community and the institutions reflects the humanitarian vision of the UAE in all circumstances and times. “It is an expression of the fraternal bonds and historical ties that the UAE shares with Lebanon. It is also indicative of the commitment of the UAE - its leadership, government and people - to cooperatively extend a hand of support to the brothers and sisters in Lebanon and alleviate their suffering and meet the urgent needs of the wounded and affected,” he concluded.

A few days ago, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered an urgent relief aid package worth US$100 million as part of the country’s efforts to support the people of Lebanon. Yesterday, the UAE sent 6 planes loaded with around 205 tons of medical supplies, food, relief materials, and shelter equipment. This was done in cooperation with international partners such as the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

