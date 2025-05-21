Phone call between Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister leads to urgent humanitarian food aid for civilians in Gaza

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Gideon Sa'ar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, which led to an agreement to allow the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates. The aid will address the food needs of approximately 15,000 civilians in the Gaza Strip in the initial phase.

The initiative also includes the provision of essential supplies to support the operation of bakeries in the Strip, as well as critical items for infant care, while ensuring a continuous supply to meet the ongoing needs of civilians.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the importance of ensuring the urgent, sustainable, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical assistance to the brotherly Palestinians in the Strip.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed regional and international efforts to resume the humanitarian truce, achieve a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

