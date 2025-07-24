Plane crashes in Russia's far east, nearly 50 people on board feared dead

An Antonov An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people crashed in Russia's far east on Thursday, and initial information suggested that everyone on board was killed, Russian emergency services officials said.

The plane was en route from the city of Blagoveshchensk to Tynda and dropped off radar screens while approaching Tynda, a remote town in the Amur region bordering China.

There were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board according to preliminary data, Vasily Orlov, regional governor, said.

Debris from the plane was found on a hill around 15 km (10 miles) from Tynda.

Authorities announced an investigation into the crash.