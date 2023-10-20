President arrives in Riyadh, leading UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, leading the UAE delegation to participate in the joint summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The summit commences today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, His Highness was received by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, along with other high-ranking officials.

The UAE delegation to the summit includes H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

