President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is on a state visit to the UAE. An official reception ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi to

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, witnessed today the announcement of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and Indonesia.

These agreements aim to expand bilateral cooperation, in both the public and private sectors, and strengthen the foundations of the UAE-Indonesia strategic partnership.

The agreements and MoUs announced between the two countries cover a range of areas, including technology, renewable energy, healthcare, culture, and tourism. They also extend to mining, infrastructure, government modernisation and development, as well as investments, international shipping, and other fields.

The agreements were exchanged today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi during the Indonesian President’s state visit to the UAE.

Representing the UAE at the exchange ceremony were Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, while representing Indonesia were Sugiono, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

