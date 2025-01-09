President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, today received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Nicosia, in the presence of Dr. Constantinos Kombos, the Cypriot Foreign Minister.

During the meeting, the UAE Top Diplomat conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of continued progress and prosperity for Cyprus and its people, emphasising the close and growing relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Cypriot President reciprocated the greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes of continuing prosperity and growth for the UAE and its people, affirming the depth of the bilateral relations that bind the two countries.

The meeting discussed the cooperation relations between the UAE and Cyprus, with the two sides addressing various regional and international issues of mutual interest, notably the situation in the Middle East.

