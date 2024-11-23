President of Indonesia welcomed with official reception ceremony

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, who is on a state visit to the UAE.

An official reception ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi to welcome the Indonesian President, whose motorcade was met by a procession of riders on camels and Arabian horses, alongside traditional Emirati cultural performances in celebration of the visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied President Subianto to inspect the guard of honour and witness performances of the UAE and Indonesian national anthems. The ceremony featured a 21-gun artillery salute, and the visiting delegation received a warm welcome from groups of Emirati children waving the flags of both countries and offering cheerful greetings.

The reception ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the guest President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and a number of senior officials.

President Prabowo Subianto is accompanied on the visit by a delegation comprising Sugiono, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Rosan Roeslani, Minister of Investment; Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources; Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Minister of Tourism, and a number of senior Indonesian officials.

