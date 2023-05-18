12.29 PM Thursday, 18 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:07 05:29 12:18 15:42 19:01 20:24
18 May 2023 $dmi_content.escapeHtml4($rs.get('weather.code.w${report.significantWeather.code}')) Max: 36 °
Advanced
Home

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

Published
By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed in a phone call with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, bilateral relations and ways to further develop them.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated President Erdogan on the success of the electoral process and expressed hope these elections will benefit and serve the greater good of the Turkish people.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 18 May 2023 06:49