​President of Uzbekistan meets with Hamdan bin Mohammed in Tashkent

His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, today received His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent. HH Sheikh Hamdan is leading a high level UAE delegation on an official visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent, President Mirziyoyev welcomed HH Sheikh Hamdan and the accompanying delegation, and expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE leadership’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

HH Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to President Mirziyoyev and the Uzbek people.

His Highness also highlighted the strong and enduring ties between the two countries, which are increasingly focused on greater political and economic cooperation and collaboration in advancing government excellence, guided by the common vision of the leaders of both nations for a brighter future.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and His Excellency Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, the UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, both sides explored new avenues for cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on enhancing collaboration in raising government excellence, digital transformation, and innovation. They also discussed ways to expand exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in fields of mutual interest.



