President of Uzbekistan receives Suhail Al Mazrouei, highlights thriving bilateral economic ties

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, received Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and his accompanying delegation, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, attended by Dr. Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure conveyed the greetings of the UAE leaders and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership and people of Uzbekistan.

The meeting explored ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially in renewable energy, transport and logistics.

Al Mazrouei headed a high-level UAE delegation to the Republic of Uzbekistan, where he held meetings with a number of ministers and officials to explore opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

These included high-level meetings with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs; Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry; Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy; Ilham Makhkamov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport, and a number of Uzbek government officials.

Suhail Al Mazrouei and his accompanying delegation also met with Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure stressed the UAE's commitment to developing bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in the field of energy, renewable energy, infrastructure and transport, in addition to the interest of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) in investing in the Republic of Uzbekistan in renewable energy projects.

The UAE delegation included senior officials representing government agencies and the private sector. These included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Economy, AD Ports Group, Etihad Rail, Mubadala, EDGE, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company and Masdar.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.