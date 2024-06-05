Presidents of UAE, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral cooperation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a phone call today to discuss cooperation between the two countries and ambitious opportunities to develop ties to serve their mutual interests and aspirations for sustainable growth and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev reviewed progress in cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan, particularly in the fields of economy, development, renewable energy, and climate action, among other areas that bolster sustainable development in both countries. They also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

The conversation also addressed Azerbaijan's preparations to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) later this year. The two sides discussed building upon the historic UAE Consensus reached during COP28 at the end of last year, which aims to accelerate global climate action and address climate challenges to enhance sustainable development for all nations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.