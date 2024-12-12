Putin commends UAE President for AI development efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his significant focus on advancing artificial intelligence (AI).

In a speech delivered at the AI Journey international conference in Moscow, Putin highlighted the great importance His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed places on AI and its development.

He noted the international ranking level that the UAE achieved last year, adding that it has accomplished remarkable feats in this regard, as it moved up several positions and reached incredible heights.

Putin said that AI technology is called upon to become the critical resource for achieving national development goals to strengthen the country’s defence capability, ensure high-quality development of the economy and social sectors, public administration, and growth of innovations.

The Russian President also emphasised that over the past year, AI technologies have significantly transformed entire industries, marking the beginning of a revolution in engineering, as well as the design and construction of fundamentally new components and devices.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.