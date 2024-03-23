Putin declares day of mourning after Moscow attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared Sunday to be a day of national mourning and weekend events have been cancelled across Russia.

In a televised address, Putin condemned the massacre - the deadliest in Russia for nearly 20 years - as a “barbaric terrorist act”.

He said that all four gunmen who carried out the deadly attack at a packed concert venue in Moscow have been arrested.

At least 133 people were killed and more than 140 injured, according to the Russian Investigative Committee who added that the attackers used flammable liquid to set fire to sections of the concert hall and that the deaths of the victims were caused by gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products.

