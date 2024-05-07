Putin sworn in for new six-year term as Russia’s President

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sworn for a fifth term as Russia’s leader.

In a Tuesday ceremony at Andreyevsky Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace, Putin swore an oath of allegiance by placing his right hand on Russia’s constitution. The ceremony marked the start of a new six-year presidential term.

“We are a united and great people and together we will overcome all obstacles, we will bring to life everything we have planned. Together we will be victorious,” Putin said in his inaugural speech.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.