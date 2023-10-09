RAK Ruler receives ambassador of Netherlands

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received in his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Gerard Paul Marie Hubert Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, who called on him on the occasion of the beginning of his assignment.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Hubert Steeghs and wished him luck and success in his duties, to reinforce the overall strategic ties between the two countries.

He also discussed with him a number of issues of mutual interest, lauding the strong ties with the Netherlands.

The Dutch Ambassador thanked Sheikh Saud for his welcome and hospitality, praising the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.