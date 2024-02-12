Saif bin Zayed meets Commander-in-Chief of New York Police on sidelines of WGS 2024

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, convened today in Dubai with Commissioner Edward Caban, Commander-in-Chief of the New York Police, alongside several officials.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024.

During the discussion, Sheikh Saif and the delegation explored the existing bilateral relations between the two nations, emphasising avenues to enhance cooperation, particularly in security and law enforcement.

They also tackled the significance of the World Governments Summit and its role in advancing strategic development objectives and institutional government reform.

Among the attendees were Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Joel Esdorfer, Senior Adviser to the Mayor of New York City; alongside Interior Ministry officers and members of the accompanying American delegation from the New York Police Department.

