Saif bin Zayed meets Slovak delegation on sidelines of WGS 2024

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Slovak Republic, and his accompanying delegation in Dubai during the World Governments Summit.

The meeting focused on fortifying and advancing the existing bilateral relations between the two nations, particularly in the realms of security and law enforcement.

They also exchanged insights on the significance of the World Governments Summit as a global platform fostering knowledge exchange, governmental service enhancement, and sustainable development efforts.

Among the attendees were Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, a number ministry officers, and representatives alongside members of the accompanying delegation.

