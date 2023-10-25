Saif bin Zayed meets with Dutch Minister of Justice and Security

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which was held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed several topics related to strengthening the existing bilateral relations and ways of elevating them, underscoring the importance of boosting joint international action and coordination to enhance the security and stability of societies around the world.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.