Saif bin Zayed meets with French Minister of Interior

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior of France, on the sidelines of the fifth ministerial meeting of the interior ministers of the International Security Alliance (ISA) states.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing the existing bilateral relations and elevating them, especially in the security and police domains, in addition to boosting joint international action and coordination in the fields of combating crime and enhancing societal security and stability.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and officers from both sides.

