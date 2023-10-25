Saif bin Zayed meets with Singaporean Minister of State

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today met with Professor Dr. Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development of the Republic of Singapore.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the fifth ministerial meeting of the interior ministers of the International Security Alliance (ISA) states, the two sides discusses ways to boost joint international action and coordination in the fields of combating crime and enhancing societal security and stability.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and officers from both sides.

