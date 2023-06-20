Saif bin Zayed meets with Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has received Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan in the security and policing fields.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and a number of ministry officials and officers.

Attending from the Uzbek side were Oybek Khamraev, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, and Jusipbek Kazbekov, Deputy Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, and Bakhromjon Aloyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jasurbek Choriev, Deputy Minister of Transport, and Abdulaziz Urolboevich Akkulov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.