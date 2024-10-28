Saif bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Public Security of Vietnam

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received Le Quoc Hung, Deputy Minister of Public Security of Vietnam.

During the meeting, the two sides addressed the cooperative relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance their future prospects to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of both nations. They also discussed avenues for cooperation in security, policing, and combating transnational organised crime.

Additionally, they examined the vital role of advanced technologies in developing government operations, contributing to sustainable development efforts and improving the quality of life in communities globally.

