Saif bin Zayed, Russian Minister discuss cooperation

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met in Abu Dhabi with Lt. General Kurenkov Alexander Vyacheslavovich, Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several key issues of mutual interest, focusing on enhancing cooperation in police and security matters between the two nations.

Sheikh Saif and the Russian Minister also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters to deepen collaboration in civil defence, disaster prevention, and civil protection.

The meeting was attended by prominent UAE and Russian officials, including Mohammed Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Commander of the National Guard; Major General Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence; and several other officers.

During their visit, the Russian delegation was briefed on the UAE Ministry of Interior’s best practices in police, security, disaster prevention, and civil protection. They were also introduced to the cutting-edge technologies utilised by the Ministry, aimed at ensuring community safety.

The delegation toured the central operations room, the Civil Defence Academy, the Safe City project, and several other departments within the Ministry.

