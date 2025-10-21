Sanae Takaichi Named Japan's First Female Prime Minister

The Japanese parliament on Tuesday elected Sanae Takaichi as the country's first female prime minister.

The 64-year-old conservative, who had recently become the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) chairwoman, was considered the likely future head of government.

Takaichi won 237 votes - four more than a majority - compared to 149 won by Yoshikoko Noda, head of the largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in the lower house, which elects the prime minister.

Takaichi replaces Shigeru Ishiba, who lasted only one year as prime minister, resigned with his Cabinet earlier in the day, paving the way for his successor.